Frigid weather should ease by the weekend

BRAINERD — Just a couple more days.

The frigid temperatures gripping the Brainerd lakes area the past week look to ease their grasp by Saturday.

While temperatures reached an almost balmy, relatively speaking, 14 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Brainerd, the National Weather Service in Duluth at the same time issued a wind chill advisory from 6 a.m. Thursday through noon Friday, with wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero possible.

The actual high temperature Thursday is expected to be 7 degrees shortly after midnight, but falling throughout the morning and afternoon to 5 degrees below zero around 5 p.m. The overnight low from Thursday to Friday is expected to be 20 degrees below zero, the weather service reported, and the high Friday should be near 2 degrees.

Blustery winds both days, with gusts 20-30 mph, led to the wind chill advisory.

Along the North Shore there is an extra layer of headline, as a Wind Advisory is in effect as well beginning at midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/kFRS00P7nM — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) February 1, 2023

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” the weather service reported in issuing the advisory. “Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.”

After the temperature drops to about 3 degrees below zero Friday night, Saturday’s high temperature, while breezy with 10-15 mph winds and gusts up to 25 mph, is expected to push toward 30 degrees, the weather service reported. High temperatures Sunday through Tuesday are expected to remain in the upper 20s and low- to mid-30s.