Hot week on deck for the Brainerd lakes area

BRAINERD — It's going to be a hot week in the Brainerd lakes area.

Temperatures crawled into the upper 80s Monday, July 24, and are expected to reach the mid-90s starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. The forecast calls for a high temperature of 93 degrees Tuesday, 96 degrees on Wednesday, 93 degrees Thursday and 85 degrees on Friday. The National Weather Service in Duluth reported heat indices between 95 and 105 degrees are possible across portions of northeastern Minnesota.

There are also slight chances of thunderstorms Tuesday night, Wednesday night, Thursday night and Friday, the weather service reported. Smoky conditions are also expected to persist into Tuesday.

Temperatures will start to fall into the low to mid 80s Friday and into the weekend.

