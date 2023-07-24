Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hot week on deck for the Brainerd lakes area

Temperatures in the 90s are expected through Thursday, July 27.

Brainerd baseball player drinking from a thermos water jug.
As the temperatures hovered in the high 80s Monday, July 24, 2023, Brainerd VFW pitcher Braxton Tautges takes a drink between innings of the District 6 VFW Baseball Tournament at Adamson Field.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:08 PM

BRAINERD — It's going to be a hot week in the Brainerd lakes area.

Temperatures crawled into the upper 80s Monday, July 24, and are expected to reach the mid-90s starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. The forecast calls for a high temperature of 93 degrees Tuesday, 96 degrees on Wednesday, 93 degrees Thursday and 85 degrees on Friday. The National Weather Service in Duluth reported heat indices between 95 and 105 degrees are possible across portions of northeastern Minnesota.

There are also slight chances of thunderstorms Tuesday night, Wednesday night, Thursday night and Friday, the weather service reported. Smoky conditions are also expected to persist into Tuesday.

Temperatures will start to fall into the low to mid 80s Friday and into the weekend.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

