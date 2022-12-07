Winter storm possible early next week for Brainerd area

BRAINERD — Wednesday morning’s light snowfall may be a precursor to a bigger weather event next week.

A large winter weather system could impact the Brainerd lakes area next week. Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Part of a fast moving clipper system, about 1.5 inches of snow fell during the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Brainerd lakes area, the National Weather Service in Duluth reported. While not a significant amount of snow, it was enough to cause a few traffic crashes and created snowy, slushy and icy roadways throughout the Brainerd lakes area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

With temperatures at or above freezing possible Friday and through the weekend, Lee Britt, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, said some of the new snowfall should melt but probably not all of it.

But warmer temperatures will not be a respite from precipitation, Britt added. There could be a system moving through Saturday morning, he said, and depending on the temperature — the forecast calls for a high temp of 33 degrees — could feature a mix of snow and rain.

“Beyond that, there’s a possibility of a bigger snowstorm moving into the area next week,” Britt said.

That event could start as early as Monday as snowfall while switching to a mix of rain and snow on Tuesday in what the weather service describes as a potential “large and snowy system” caused by a ripple in the jet stream that is expected to affect a large portion of the country’s midsection.

While too early to predict snow amounts, Britt said depending how the system tracks it could have a significant impact in the Brainerd lakes area.

“There’s definitely a signal for something large coming through,” Britt said. “We’re slowly ramping up our messaging on it as we get closer.”

The Brainerd area forecast into next week

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. East wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

MATT ERICKSON, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5857 or matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com.