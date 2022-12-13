Meteorologists warn of wet and wild winter storm beginning Tuesday

BRAINERD — It’s time to run errands, gas up the snowblower, grab some sidewalk salt or dig out the snow shovels from the back of the garage — the first major winter storm of the season is headed this way.

A complex low-pressure system accompanied by wet, heavy snow, mixed precipitation and whiteout conditions is expected to impact much of the state beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13, and lingering through Friday.

Confidence in the storm’s path and impact has increased for meteorologists since models first indicated the weather event last week. The Brainerd lakes area will see some of the area’s first impacts of the storm and is along the corridor expected to see the most snow in the smallest amount of time. Travel will likely be very difficult with slippery road conditions and poor visibility, especially Wednesday morning.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the weather service reported. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.”

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a winter storm watch about noon Monday for much of the Northland, including Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing counties, set to go into effect Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. That watch was swiftly upgraded to a warning about 2:30 p.m., including in the cities of Walker, Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City and Aitkin and the Mille Lacs Reservation.

The weather service notes heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 5-9 inches in Brainerd through 6 p.m. Thursday. Additional light accumulation may pile on through Friday. A possibility of ice accumulation of up to one-tenth of an inch exists as well with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Winds could gust even higher along the North Shore, leading to blizzard-like conditions. Roads running north to south will be especially impacted by winds prevailing from the east.

Snow totals in excess of 6 inches are expected for much of the area with a foot or more likely along the North Shore, although the weather service noted the locations expected to see the highest snowfall totals could change before the storm arrives.

Rain or freezing rain mixed in could affect snow totals, mainly in northwest Wisconsin and the Interstate 35 corridor in Minnesota. Ice accumulations are most likely in the northwest Wisconsin area, said meteorologist Ketzel Levens, who provided a live briefing Monday afternoon with updates on the Duluth office’s Facebook page.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ketzel Levens gives a Facebook Live briefing Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, about the winter storm expected this week. Much of Crow Wing and Cass counties have a 40-50% likelihood of moderate impacts Wednesday from the storm, with eastern Aitkin County even more likely to see disruptions to daily life and hazardous driving conditions. Contributed / National Weather Service

“If it’s the kind of precipitation type that can fall out of a cloud, you’re probably going to see it in northwest Wisconsin,” Levens said.

The weather service’s Chanhassen office issued warnings for Todd, Morrison and Mille Lacs counties, with 4-7 inches of snow possible and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch. And the Grand Forks office placed Wadena County in a winter storm warning about 2 p.m. Monday, noting the western region of the state is more likely to experience blowing snow conditions.

Beginning 6 a.m. Tuesday, the slow-moving storm is expected to spread into the region from the southwest, bringing snow and mixed precipitation. By 6 a.m. Wednesday, much of the precipitation generated by the storm is likely to be snow, with mixed precipitation persisting in northwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is expected overnight Wednesday through noon. By 6 a.m. Thursday, the snow will likely still be falling across central and northern Minnesota, spreading into Wisconsin. The precipitation appears set to linger through Friday.

The swath of the region likely to see 6 inches or more of snow ranges from the Brainerd lakes area and the Interstate 35 corridor to the northeast, where communities along the North Shore of Lake Superior may see as much as a foot or more of snow on Wednesday alone. Totals through 6 p.m. Thursday could reach as high as 20-23 inches in the Arrowhead communities of Grand Marais and Grand Portage.

“Prolonged east winds across Lake Superior are going to help generate a little more lift as it hits the Sawtooths,” Levens said.

Levens said the moisture involved in the system and relatively warm temperatures means the snow produced by the storm will be wet and heavy.

“We’re going to have a lot of liquid that’s going to be involved in this snowfall process,” she said. “We are unfortunately not talking about snow you are going to be able to brush away with a broom, but unfortunately more like concrete snow. … That is going to play a really big role as far as the snow load on our infrastructure and on our trees.”

Because of the snow’s weight, snow loading on limbs and powerlines combined with the forecast windy conditions may lead to power outages in the region.

Heavy snow can be a health risk, the weather service reported. Shoveling wet snow can put a big strain on the heart. People are reminded to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks while only moving small amounts of snow with each shovel pass.

“The other problem you run into with the snow that we’re expecting is wet, warm snow is more treacherous than dry, cold snow. … You can really get stuck in the muck (when traveling),” Levens said.

The weather service advised northern Minnesotans to stay home Wednesday if possible.

“We really, really encourage you to not go anywhere Wednesday. That is going to be the worst of it. Consider working from home if at all feasible,” Levens said. “ … “We encourage you to stay safe, make good decisions, and be really, really careful when you’re out moving that wet, heavy stuff.”

Precipitation should end by Friday night, but the warmer weather will likely go with it as the forecast calls for a high of 17 degrees Saturday, 11 degrees Sunday and a high near 6 degrees Monday.