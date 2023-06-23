Record dry month pushes drought conditions in Brainerd lakes region

BRAINERD — Drought conditions are getting worse in the Brainerd area but a respite is on the horizon.

According to data released Thursday, June 22, by the U.S. Drought Monitor, the southern third of Crow Wing County, almost all of Mille Lacs County and about two-thirds of Morrison County are experiencing severe drought conditions. The majority of the rest of the area is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

We went from basically no drought across our region into basically where we're at now, with a good chunk of the Northland in this moderate or severe drought Josh Sandstrom, National Weather Service in Duluth

The culprit, so far, has been lack of rain in June, which as of Thursday stood at 0.17 inches for the month — a record for the month to that date, said Josh Sandstrom, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Normally June is one of the wettest months, and Brainerd for the entire month historically averages around 4.64 inches of rain. The lack of rain is an anomaly, Sandstrom said, especially considering the Brainerd area had a record 89.3 inches of snowfall in the winter of 2022-23.

“We went from basically no drought across our region into basically where we're at now, with a good chunk of the Northland in this moderate or severe drought,” Sandstrom said.

While not the norm historically, Sandstrom pointed out since 2019, every June up to June 22 has been dry, averaging less than an inch of rain. The record driest June for Brainerd was 1995, when only 0.87 inches of rain fell, and looking at the forecast Sandstrom expects that record to stand.

The eastern Corn Belt received beneficial precip this week (especially OH)



But #drought continues to rapidly intensify across most of the Midwest



2 months ago, 5.1% of the Midwest was in drought...now it's 58.5%



Explore historical conditions: https://t.co/kbVFZQEgeW @NOAA pic.twitter.com/Ef8VFFaoGu — NIDIS Drought.gov (@DroughtGov) June 22, 2023

The forecast from the National Weather Service in Duluth predicts a lot of rain this weekend and into early next week — with over an inch possible for the Brainerd lakes area. That should help ease drought conditions, Sandstrom said.

“This is definitely what we need to kind of help us get back a little bit closer to normal anyway,” Sandstrom said.

But even much needed rainfall comes with a caveat attached.

“So the trick with it is, it certainly should help with the drought overall, but it's funny since the ground has been so dry and parched, getting this much rainfall in such a short period, we might even see some minor flooding concerns,” Sandstrom said. “When the soil dries out it’s kind of like rain falling on concrete, it can kind of start to spread out rather than absorbing right into the ground.”

The 6-10 day outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the Brainerd area shows temperatures at or near normal — which is about 77 degrees — and precipitation slightly above normal.

“We are probably still going to end out the month below average with total rainfall but at least we'll be getting kind of closer to what average is,” Sandstrom said.

The upcoming forecast for the Brainerd lakes area from the National Weather Service in Duluth:

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 78 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.

Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60 degrees. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

