Severe storm possible for Independence Day in Brainerd lakes area

BRAINERD — Rain and thunderstorms could play spoiler for Fourth of July festivities across the Brainerd lakes area.

And the National Weather Service in Duluth said some thunderstorms could be severe.

Lee Britt, meteorologist with the weather service, said rain could start as early as 6 a.m. Tuesday, with rain persisting through the morning and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

“And the ones in the afternoon are the ones that we're worried about being strong to severe,” Britt said, with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain possible. “It's going to be a bit of a challenging day, simply because when we have those showers and storms go through in the morning hours, depending on how quickly they move through, that will factor into how bad we'll get in the afternoon. If those showers and storms move through pretty quickly in the morning and we get some sunshine and we heat up, the chances of severe weather in the afternoon increases. But if it's dreary all morning into the early afternoon, then the chances of severe weather in the afternoon drop tremendously.”

Brainerd’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Duluth:

Independence Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half-inch possible.

Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. South wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Record weather for July 4

Weather records for Independence Day and fodder for conversations of trivia.



The normal high temperature for Brainerd area weather on the Fourth of July is 81 degrees.

The record high stands at 97 degrees, set in 1988.

The coldest high temp, or coldest day, was 67 degrees, set in 1960.

The record overnight low was set in 1917, at a chilly and plant-unfriendly 33 degrees.

Record precipitation was 1.90 inches in 1955. Normal precipitation is 0.16 inches.

June recap

June was a warm month and follows a toasty May, which boasted eight days with highs above 80 degrees . The Brainerd area hit 92 degrees twice, on June 20 and June 22. June posted 16 days with highs in the 80s, along with a three-day stretch reaching 90 degrees or warmer. One day was in the 60s, reaching 69 degrees for a high on June 28. Everything else was in the 70s. The average temperature for the month was 81.6 degrees. The coolest night was 43 degrees on June 16.

After a dry start to June with a trace to little rain to speak of, an inch of rain was recorded on June 24 and 0.52 inches of rain on June 25 with 0.40 inches of rain on June 28 for a precipitation total of 2.35 inches for June. While that kept this June from being the driest on record , the normal precipitation for June is 4.03 inches.

Climatological information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration online weather data.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.