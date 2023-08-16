Smoky air in store Aug. 17-18 for Brainerd area

BRAINERD — A cold front moving in from Canada is expected to bring a heavy, smoky haze and potential poor air quality Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday over the Brainerd lakes area.

Read more







The cause for the poor air quality alert is once again smoke from wildfires in Canada . In an air quality report issued Wednesday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s forecast called for the potential air quality index Thursday to be in the red category, which is unhealthy for all, across northern and eastern Minnesota.

While the MPCA’s Wednesday morning forecast initially pointed to smoky conditions that could rival those that blanketed Minnesota in July-August in 2021, David Brown, MPCA air quality meteorologist, said based on subsequent forecasts he doesn't believe conditions will be quite that bad.

Still, Brainerd area residents should expect to see air quality alerts from the MPCA.

“It's gonna be pretty widespread,” Brown said of the smoky conditions. “There has been some pretty heavy smoke over Canada the last couple of days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown said the heaviest smoke and the more severe air quality alert will most likely be issued for the state east of a line from Red Lake to Alexandria to Redwood Falls, which will include the Brainerd lakes area. The smoke is expected to arrive Thursday morning in northern Minnesota and be in the central and southern parts of the state by midday.

An air quality index of red could affect everyone, Brown said, and even healthy individuals should limit activities which involve heavy exertion.

According to the MPCA, during an air quality alert of red people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should reduce exposure by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping outdoor activities short or consider moving physical activities indoors.On Wednesday afternoon Brown said the air quality situation is fluid and people should check for air quality updates at www.https://www.pca.state.mn.us/ .

The forecast from the National Weather Service in Duluth:

Thursday: Widespread haze after 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night: Widespread haze before 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind around 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.