99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Snow could make a mess of March 1 morning commute

In the Brainerd area, 3-5 inches of snow is possible, though there is potential for higher amounts.

Graphic showing snowfall totals.
In the Brainerd area, 3-5 inches of snow is possible, though there is potential for higher amounts, said Josh Sandstrom, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
February 28, 2023 01:27 PM

BRAINERD — At least it’s not freezing rain, but snow is back on the docket for most of the Brainerd lakes area.

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a winter weather advisory for southern Aitkin, southern Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties in effect until noon Wednesday, March 1.

Read more
A man walking in a snowstorm with a shovel.
Local
Wind chill follows in snowstorm's wake
A wind chill advisory is in effect 3-9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The weather service is tracking another system that could impact the Brainerd area Monday
February 23, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Chart showing predicted snowfall totals.
Weather
‘Historic’ winter storm on its way to Minnesota
Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher-end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
February 21, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
woman shoveling snow
Weather
Winter storm watch in effect into Thursday, Feb. 23
The storm could bring more than a foot of snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures to areas of central Minnesota.
February 20, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
A graphic showing drill test sites for manganese in Emily.
Exclusive
Local
Drilling begins again at Emily manganese site
North Star Manganese will have 27 verification drill holes to confirm manganese and iron deposits.
February 18, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
A graphic showing the spring flood outlook.
Weather
Spring flooding a possibility on Mississippi River in Aitkin, Fort Ripley
There’s a 67% chance of minor flooding and a 40% chance of moderate flooding in Aitkin, and a 67% chance of minor flooding and a 40% chance of moderate flooding in Fort Ripley.
February 14, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson

In the Brainerd area, 3-5 inches of snow is possible, though there is potential for higher amounts, said Josh Sandstrom, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The snow should start falling after midnight Wednesday, Sandstrom said, with the heaviest snowfall expected 6-10 a.m., just in time for the morning commute.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It could create hazardous travel,” Sandstrom said. “It’s one of those situations where folks might want to slow down and allow extra time to get where they need to be.”

Unlike the two waves of winter weather that swept across the state last week — dropping over a foot of snow in the Twin Cities area and 5-9 inches in the Brainerd lakes area — this winter storm should be relatively short-lived, Sandstrom said.

Last week’s storm was fed by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, while this winter storm moving through Wednesday is, more or less, traveling straight out of the western U.S.

“It’s not going to be able to tap into moisture from the Gulf. It’s more limited that way, and more of a quick moving thing,” Sandstrom said.

It also won’t feature a repeat of Monday’s freezing rain.

“It will be all snow — it should be cold enough,” Sandstrom added.

The high temperature Wednesday is expected to stay steady at 24 degrees, though winds 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph could blow snow around and reduce visibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s our main message, it should be a morning nuisance for travelers to get around,” Sandstrom. “People should be able to get around, but we’re emphasizing to take it easy. That’s Minnesota weather for you.”

The rest of the week should be quieter as far as weather is concerned, Sandstrom said. High temperatures will climb back into the mid 30s by Saturday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected through the end of the week.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.

Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
What To Read Next
Drawing of wacky creatures.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Crazy creations
February 28, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Vincent Ly
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Tomorrow is the first day of climatological spring
February 28, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
A drawing of an elephant at the zoo.
Weather
Weather Drawing: A day at the zoo
February 27, 2023 02:57 AM