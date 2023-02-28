Snow could make a mess of March 1 morning commute

BRAINERD — At least it’s not freezing rain, but snow is back on the docket for most of the Brainerd lakes area.

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a winter weather advisory for southern Aitkin, southern Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties in effect until noon Wednesday, March 1.

In the Brainerd area, 3-5 inches of snow is possible, though there is potential for higher amounts, said Josh Sandstrom, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The snow should start falling after midnight Wednesday, Sandstrom said, with the heaviest snowfall expected 6-10 a.m., just in time for the morning commute.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It could create hazardous travel,” Sandstrom said. “It’s one of those situations where folks might want to slow down and allow extra time to get where they need to be.”

Unlike the two waves of winter weather that swept across the state last week — dropping over a foot of snow in the Twin Cities area and 5-9 inches in the Brainerd lakes area — this winter storm should be relatively short-lived, Sandstrom said.

After the clipper system and accumulating snow this evening through Wednesday, quiet weather is expected for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be on a warming trend, with highs reaching into the 30s this Friday and Saturday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nenSzkaRoD — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) February 28, 2023

Last week’s storm was fed by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, while this winter storm moving through Wednesday is, more or less, traveling straight out of the western U.S.

“It’s not going to be able to tap into moisture from the Gulf. It’s more limited that way, and more of a quick moving thing,” Sandstrom said.

It also won’t feature a repeat of Monday’s freezing rain.

“It will be all snow — it should be cold enough,” Sandstrom added.

The high temperature Wednesday is expected to stay steady at 24 degrees, though winds 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph could blow snow around and reduce visibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s our main message, it should be a morning nuisance for travelers to get around,” Sandstrom. “People should be able to get around, but we’re emphasizing to take it easy. That’s Minnesota weather for you.”

The rest of the week should be quieter as far as weather is concerned, Sandstrom said. High temperatures will climb back into the mid 30s by Saturday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected through the end of the week.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.