99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Spring arrives with chance of snow, rain for Brainerd lakes area

The weather service’s forecast calls for 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. Rain is possible Wednesday.

A graphic showing the forecast for the next three days.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Today at 5:43 PM

BRAINERD — Sure, the calendar says spring starts Monday, March 20, but that doesn’t mean winter is quite ready to release its grasp on the Brainerd lakes area.

That’s right, it’s another week with another chance at snow.

Actually, it will probably be a wintery mix of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth — starting as snow Tuesday and Tuesday night, transitioning to rain and snow Wednesday and Wednesday night before moving back to snow Thursday.

The weather service’s forecast calls for 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph.

“It is March,” said Linda Engebretson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth. “For northern Minnesota, it’s still winter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Engebretson said rain Wednesday won’t be a repeat of the precipitation the area received Thursday, March 16, when whipping winds and blowing snow caused reduced visibility and ice-encrusted roads. The police scanner last Thursday noted multiple vehicles in the ditch with single vehicle rollovers included.

“There won’t be as much rain (Wednesday) as with this last one,” she said.

The heaviest bands of snow last Thursday fell on a diagonal line from southwest Minnesota through St. Cloud and on to Grand Marais on the North Shore. The largest snow totals, 8-12 inches, came from the snowbelt of Wisconsin just south of Lake Superior. The Brainerd area received anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow in that event.

How much snow, if any, the area could receive this coming Thursday is still to be determined.

“There’s a chance, but that can change,” Engebretson said.

Temperatures for the upcoming week will start cooler Monday with a high of 31 degrees, before increasing into the upper 30s by the end of the week, according to the weather service’s forecast.

And on a positive note, the power of the sun this time of year is comparable to September, Engebretson said — a time of year when sunburns are possible.

“The warming sun makes a big difference on melting the snow. It puts a lot of power on that snow,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

Thursday, March 16, snowfall totals

6.4 inches — Onamia,

6 inches — Malmo,

5 inches — Little Falls,

3.6 inches — South Long Lake,

2.5 inches — Crosby,

2.3 inches — Merrifield,

2.3 inches — Fort Ripley,

ADVERTISEMENT

2 inches — Baxter,

2 inches — Brainerd.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.

Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
What To Read Next
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, March 17, 2023
March 16, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Thurs., March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Pluto is no longer a planet because of a necessary definition
March 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Blue false indigo plant.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Blue false indigo not the preferable food for deer and rabbits
March 19, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Workers building an apartment complex in Baxter.
Local
High work
March 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
A backhoe lifts what remains of trees being removed at Kiwanis Park on a sunny winter day.
Local
Kiwanis Park clearing
March 16, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr