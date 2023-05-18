99¢/month for 3 months
Thursday, May 18
Sections
Weather
Weather Drawing: A bee buzzes by
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Ari Rolfson of Mrs. Atkinson's third grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Today at 3:57 AM
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: Enjoying the warm weather
May 17, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: At play on a bright day
May 16, 2023 03:57 AM
Weather Drawing: Let's go fishing!
May 15, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Happy Mother's Day!
May 13, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Fish on!
May 12, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: A wheel on the waves
May 11, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Living the good life
May 10, 2023 04:27 AM
What To Read Next
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Rain Gauges
May 17, 2023 10:15 AM
·
By
Jesse Ritka
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather is never evenly distributed
May 17, 2023 05:00 AM
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: The Mississippi River wants to change its course
May 16, 2023 05:00 AM
·
By
John Wheeler
Get Local
Must Reads
Prep
Athletics: 28 Warriors to continue athletic careers
May 17, 2023 09:42 AM
·
By
Jeremy Millsop
Local
Air quality alert for Brainerd lakes area in effect until noon May 17
May 17, 2023 04:39 PM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Local
Getting the gully together: City to fix Buffalo Hills ravine
May 17, 2023 06:57 AM
·
By
Theresa Bourke
News
Brainerd woman has been keeping County Highway 3 clean for 8 years
May 16, 2023 03:57 PM
·
By
Steven L. Kohls
