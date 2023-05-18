99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: A bee buzzes by

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of a bee in flight.
Weather drawing by Ari Rolfson of Mrs. Atkinson's third grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Today at 3:57 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
Rain gauge.jpeg
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Rain Gauges
May 17, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3526228+072017.N.FF_.WeatherTalk.jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather is never evenly distributed
May 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Mississippi River wants to change its course
May 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd High School students sign letters of intent to play for schools.
Prep
Athletics: 28 Warriors to continue athletic careers
May 17, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A map of air quality in Minnesota.
Local
Air quality alert for Brainerd lakes area in effect until noon May 17
May 17, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
062521.N.BD.RidgeDriveRavine2.jpg
Local
Getting the gully together: City to fix Buffalo Hills ravine
May 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Woman picking up trash on roadway.
News
Brainerd woman has been keeping County Highway 3 clean for 8 years
May 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls