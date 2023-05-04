Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: A curious creature

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a yellow creature with snake heads.
Weather drawing by Ayden Villnow of Mrs. Wing's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Ayden Villnow
Today at 8:15 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
Graphic showing critical fire conditions in Minnesota.
Local
Weather: Extreme fire risk conditions prompt expanded Red Flag Warning
May 02, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Warm spring days are not as warm as warm summer days
May 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What makes grass turn green in spring?
May 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Law enforcement looks for man who jumped.
Local
UPDATE: Boy suffers no serious injuries after jumping off Laurel Street bridge
May 02, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Ojibwa Road at dusk.
Local
Road construction projects ramp up across the region
May 02, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
US-NEWS-FEDS-TARGET-MINNEAPOLIS-HIGHS-BLOODS-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
Feds target Minneapolis ‘Highs,’ ‘Bloods’ gangs for gun, drug crimes
May 03, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Stephen Montemayor / Star Tribune