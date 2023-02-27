99¢/month for 3 months
Weather Drawing: A day at the zoo
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Charlee Anderson of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
February 27, 2023 02:57 AM
