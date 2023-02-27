99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: A day at the zoo

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of an elephant at the zoo.
Weather drawing by Charlee Anderson of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
February 27, 2023 02:57 AM
