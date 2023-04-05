50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: A dragon's blast

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of a dragon breathing blue flames.
Weather drawing by Ayden Villnow of Mrs. Wing's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Ayden Villnow
Today at 2:27 AM
What To Read Next
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 5, 2023
April 04, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Drawing of two girls.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Best friends!
April 04, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Miyah Free
Drawing of a kid standing on green grass near a tree and flowers.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Remember spring?
April 03, 2023 03:27 AM
 · 
By  Mason Cahill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Freed_Jason.jpg
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Jason Freed
April 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An ambulance is seen in the distance behind a square stating crash.
Local
ATV crash leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
April 02, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3 in Tuktoyaktuk.jpg
Northland Outdoors
'3 Old Guys' near end of 4,000-mile snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 04, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr