Tuesday, April 18
Weather
Weather Drawing: A fine day
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Sam Taubel of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Sam Taubel
Today at 3:57 AM
