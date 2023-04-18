99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Weather Drawing: A fine day

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of a house and some trees.
Weather drawing by Sam Taubel of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By Sam Taubel
Today at 3:57 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

