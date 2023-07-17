6 months – only $2
Monday, July 17
Weather
Weather Drawing: A flower in bloom
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Tatum Gakin of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Tatum Gakin
Today at 4:57 AM
