Wednesday, May 3
Weather
Weather Drawing: A good day to be outside
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Kelly Bailey of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By
Kelly Bailey
Today at 8:15 AM
