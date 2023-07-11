Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: A nice day at home

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of flowers planted in front of a house.
Weather drawing by Megan Roberts of Mrs. Armstrong's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Megan Roberts
Today at 5:27 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: How does a storm qualify as 'severe?'
1h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Chart of the June weather summary for Brainerd.
Weather
Drought continues hold on Brainerd lakes area
14h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Southwest American Monsoon will begin soon
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3532698+0724_ncs-logo.jpg
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Dylan Nelson clips Dustin Nelson in Super Stock
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Crash Report FSA
Local
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles go through an intersection.
Local
Brainerd residents concerned about Oak Street detour
1d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal