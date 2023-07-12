Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Wednesday, July 12
📰 Legals
📅 Calendar
👮 In-Custody
🔥 Danger
⛳ Golf
🍽 Dining
🎣. Fishing
😎 Fun
🏡 Sales
📸 klick!
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Lakes Area Visitor Guide
Magazine Rack
Today's TV Guide
Echoland Shopper
KLICK! Photo Galleries
HerVoice
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
📰 Legals
📅 Calendar
👮 In-Custody
🔥 Danger
⛳ Golf
🍽 Dining
🎣. Fishing
😎 Fun
🏡 Sales
📸 klick!
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather
Weather Drawing: A rainy day
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Brianna Blomberg of Mrs. Armstrong's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Brianna Blomberg
Today at 5:27 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: A nice day at home
1d ago
Weather Drawing: Nice day for a picnic
2d ago
Weather Drawing: On the top perch
4d ago
Weather Drawing: Watching the rainbow
5d ago
Weather Drawing: Big wave
6d ago
Weather Drawing: Keep flying the colors
Jul 5
Weather Drawing: Happy Fourth of July!
Jul 4
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Weather
John Wheeler: How does a storm qualify as 'severe?'
1d ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
Drought continues hold on Brainerd lakes area
1d ago
·
By
Matt Erickson
Weather
John Wheeler: The Southwest American Monsoon will begin soon
2d ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
·
By
Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Local
Brainerd couple lend a helping hand to pollinators
13h ago
·
By
Steven L. Kohls
Local
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
2d ago
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Local
Police Blotter - July 11
1d ago
·
By
Dispatch staff report
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.