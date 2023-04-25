99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Weather Drawing: A stream flows by

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a house by a stream.
Weather drawing by Harper Halbert of Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Harper Halbert
Today at 3:57 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Several locations in region have broken winter season snow records
April 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Scientists are looking for many-million-year-old ice in Antarctica
April 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
High water in Aitkin
Local
Weather: Endless winter pushes river water higher
April 23, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
mprtrans1.jpg
Minnesota
This family moved to Minnesota to access gender-affirming care. More might soon
April 23, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
2246920+0107_brainerd-police.jpg
Local
Investigator Runde named next Brainerd deputy police chief
April 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
4290544+0616_fire-truck.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to crash on Pine Beach Road
April 23, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two men in flannel shirts, who are Vietnam veterans, are looking at photos in an album.
Local
Vietnam veterans gather to celebrate 50th anniversary of withdrawal from Vietnam
April 23, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report