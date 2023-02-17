99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: At play on a bright day

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of kids outside under blue skies and a bright sun.
Weather drawing by Decker of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By Dispatch staff report
February 17, 2023 07:27 AM
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Drawing of winter.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Winter returns
February 16, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Lusetta Glier
watermelon snow.png
Weather
The science of pink "watermelon snow"
February 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
A drawing showing the Super Bowl football field for the Chiefs and Eagles.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs!
February 15, 2023 07:27 AM
 · 
By  Joey Skiba