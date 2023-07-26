Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather Drawing: At the end of the rainbow

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a person standing next to a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
Weather drawing by Ivy Morales of Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Ivy Morales
Today at 3:57 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

