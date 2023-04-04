50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Best friends!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of two girls.
Weather drawing by Miyah Free of Mrs. Wing's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Miyah Free
Today at 4:27 AM
What To Read Next
Drawing of a kid standing on green grass near a tree and flowers.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Remember spring?
April 03, 2023 03:27 AM
 · 
By  Mason Cahill
A drawing for April Fools' Day.
Weather
Weather Drawing: It's April Fools' Day!
April 01, 2023 03:27 AM
 · 
By  Layla Christoffer
Drawing of rain falling on two trees.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Rainy day
March 31, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Vivian Bolt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
Sports
College Softball: Callahan honored by MCAC:
April 03, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
President Biden Visit 040323 001.jpg
Minnesota
On Minnesota visit, Biden touts job creation from big spending bills
April 03, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Former U.S. President Donald Trump indicted by a Manhattan grand jury
National
Trump arrives in New York for surrender, opposes TV court coverage
April 03, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Karen Freifeld and Rich McKay / Reuters
040323-glenn-mollette-school-security.jpg
Members Only
Columns
MOLLETTE: Fences, guards and guns in American schools
April 03, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette