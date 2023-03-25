99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Brighten up your day

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of two people holding umbrellas under a rainbow by a tree.
Weather drawing by Stella Wynn of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By Stella Wynn
Today at 3:57 AM
What To Read Next
The northern lights.
Weather
klick! Photo gallery: Reader submitted photos of the Thursday, March 23, northern lights
March 24, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Drawing of the sun shining.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Let the sun shine
March 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Bryson Kelm
forest_cover_map.jpeg
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Forests vs. fields
March 23, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
View of the partially iced over Mississippi River in Brainerd.
Local
Aitkin, Fort Ripley flood risk rises with near-record snowfall
March 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Exterior of Lakes Chiropractic in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd businesses receive revitalization grants
March 24, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A black-and-white photo of Lt. Col. Hortense McKay in her Army uniform is on display at the Crow Wing County Historical Museum and Research Library in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s Hortense McKay receives Congressional Gold Medal Saturday, March 25
March 24, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The northern lights.
Weather
klick! Photo gallery: Reader submitted photos of the Thursday, March 23, northern lights
March 24, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report