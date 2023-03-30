99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Thursday, March 30
📰 Legals
📜 THIS WAS BRAINERD
📸 klick!
👮 IN-CUSTODY
✏️ Share Feedback
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Lakes Area Visitor Guide
Magazine Rack
Today's TV Guide
Echoland Shopper
KLICK! Photo Galleries
HerVoice
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
📰 Legals
📜 THIS WAS BRAINERD
📸 klick!
👮 IN-CUSTODY
✏️ Share Feedback
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather
Weather Drawing: Bring on real spring
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Landon Skala of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By
Landon Skala
Today at 3:57 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Weather
A mid-April pattern change
March 29, 2023 09:53 PM
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
One for the record books: Wintery mix of rain and snow could push Brainerd to new seasonal snowfall record
March 29, 2023 05:23 PM
·
By
Matt Erickson
Weather
Weather Wednesday: snowfall vs. snow depth
March 29, 2023 11:35 AM
·
By
Jesse Ritka
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
CLC has talent
March 29, 2023 03:04 PM
·
By
Steven L. Kohls
Sports
Running: Tuomi top female in San Diego Half Marathon
March 29, 2023 04:57 AM
Local
Brainerd man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
March 24, 2023 11:44 AM
·
By
Tim Speier
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
·
By
Denton L. Newman Jr
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.