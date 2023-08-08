Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Camping is fun!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of a family camping.
Weather drawing by Kylen Boyer of Mrs. Armstrong's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Kylen Boyer
Today at 4:27 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Small rain gauges are not accurate
23h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
drought monitor.JPG
Weather
U.S. Drought Monitor shows Minnesota in various stages of drought; portions of the Dakotas are dry, too
1d ago
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather app radars are scaled from light to heavy
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Motorcyclist dies in Morrison County crash
13h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
080723-CO-reports-decontamination.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Decontaminate your boats and trailers for zebra mussels, other AIS
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Summertreat.jpg
Local
Summer treat
14h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Cars race around a dirt track.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Johnson a double winner at NCS
16h ago
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm