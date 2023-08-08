Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, August 8
📰 Legals
📺 TV
📅 Calendar
👮 In-Custody
🔥 Danger
⛳ Golf
🍽 Dining
🎣. Fishing
😎 Fun
🏡 Sales
📸 klick!
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Lakes Area Visitor Guide
Magazine Rack
Today's TV Guide
Echoland Shopper
KLICK! Photo Galleries
HerVoice
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
📰 Legals
📺 TV
📅 Calendar
👮 In-Custody
🔥 Danger
⛳ Golf
🍽 Dining
🎣. Fishing
😎 Fun
🏡 Sales
📸 klick!
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather
Weather Drawing: Camping is fun!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Kylen Boyer of Mrs. Armstrong's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Kylen Boyer
Today at 4:27 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: Hoping for a gentle rain
1d ago
Weather Drawing: Weekend road trip
2d ago
Weather Drawing: Three bees and a bear
4d ago
Weather Drawing: Enjoying the day
5d ago
Weather Drawing: Rainbow in the rain
6d ago
Weather Drawing: Our flag is flying high
Aug 1
Weather Drawing: Day and night
Jul 31
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Weather
John Wheeler: Small rain gauges are not accurate
23h ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
U.S. Drought Monitor shows Minnesota in various stages of drought; portions of the Dakotas are dry, too
1d ago
·
By
Korrie Wenzel
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather app radars are scaled from light to heavy
1d ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
Motorcyclist dies in Morrison County crash
13h ago
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Decontaminate your boats and trailers for zebra mussels, other AIS
14h ago
·
By
Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Local
Summer treat
14h ago
·
By
Steven L. Kohls
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Johnson a double winner at NCS
16h ago
·
By
Joe Lindholm
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.