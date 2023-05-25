99¢/month for 3 months
Thursday, May 25
Weather
Weather Drawing: Camping season is here
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Eden Novak of Mrs. Atkinson's third grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By
Eden Novak
Today at 3:57 AM
