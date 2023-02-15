Weather Drawing: Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
There’s a 67% chance of minor flooding and a 40% chance of moderate flooding in Aitkin, and a 67% chance of minor flooding and a 40% chance of moderate flooding in Fort Ripley.
A total of 1-3 inches of snow is possible Wednesday along with wind gusts up to 45 mph. The weather service warned motorists to plan on slippery road conditions.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.