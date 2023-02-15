99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing showing the Super Bowl football field for the Chiefs and Eagles.
Weather drawing by Joey Skiba of Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Joey Skiba
February 15, 2023 07:27 AM
