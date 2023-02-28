99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: Crazy creations

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of wacky creatures.
Weather drawing by Vincent Ly of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Vincent Ly
February 28, 2023 08:15 AM
