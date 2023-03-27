99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Crazy creatures

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of two red creatures.
Weather drawing by Hunter of Mrs. Armstrong's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 AM
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Drawing of two people holding umbrellas under a rainbow by a tree.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Brighten up your day
March 25, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Stella Wynn
The northern lights.
Weather
klick! Photo gallery: Reader submitted photos of the Thursday, March 23, northern lights
March 24, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Drawing of the sun shining.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Let the sun shine
March 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Bryson Kelm
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A man and woman standing at the front of the room.
Local
Crime prevention on the minds of north Brainerd residents
March 26, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
College
College Softball: Raiders notch 1st win
March 26, 2023 04:10 PM
Community
Easter Holy Week Services 2023
March 26, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr