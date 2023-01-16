99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: Creative snowman

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Colorful snowman drawing
Weather drawing by Masen Madderman of Mrs. Olson's first-grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023 04:27 AM
WEATHER DRAWINGEDUCATION
By Dispatch staff report
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Climate Change and the California floods
The relationship of the recent flooding to Climate Change is as complicated as California weather.
January 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
A drawing of Brainerd's historic water tower.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Historic Brainerd
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 14, 2023 07:15 AM
A drawing of several different creatures.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Creatures of all kinds
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 13, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Vincent Ly
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Dakotas are having a cold winter, but not the rest of the US
Much of the rest of the country has been experiencing much warmer than average conditions so far this winter.
January 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler