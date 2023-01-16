Weather Drawing: Creative snowman
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The relationship of the recent flooding to Climate Change is as complicated as California weather.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Much of the rest of the country has been experiencing much warmer than average conditions so far this winter.