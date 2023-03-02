99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Dreaming of summer

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of two girls at the beach.
Weather drawing by Izzy Carter of Mrs. Hall's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By Izzy Carter
March 02, 2023 08:15 AM
What To Read Next
Lightning
Weather
Lightning rods and fashion
March 01, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Drawing of clouds dropping rain on flowers.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Thinking of spring
March 01, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Connor Kuepers
Graphic showing snowfall totals.
Weather
Snow could make a mess of March 1 morning commute
February 28, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson