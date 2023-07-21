6 months – only $2
Friday, July 21
Weather
Weather Drawing: Eating watermelon
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Aiden Bjorklund of Mrs. Kelm's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Aiden Bjorklund
Today at 4:27 AM
