99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Enjoying the warm weather

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a girl standing outside on a bright spring day.
Weather drawing by Kennedy of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:27 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Mississippi River wants to change its course
May 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Geography has a lot to do with hail formation in storms
May 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Large hail is extremely destructive, but relatively rare
May 12, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A painting of a frog.
Arts and Entertainment
A celebration of area students’ works of art
May 16, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
051623-CO-weekly-reports-crappie.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Can I keep it? Numerous area lakes have special panfish regulations
May 16, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Brainerd Warrior girls playing softball
Prep
Softball: Big 1st inning propels Tautges, Warriors to win
May 16, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Max Holmstrom
Prep
Boys Golf: Warriors claim 4th spot in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 08:53 PM