Weather Drawing: Feeling festive
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Small-scale poultry growers need to pay special attention to their birds' needs during the cold months
The original wind chill formula gave numbers that were ridiculously low.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Fahrenheit put zero and 100 degrees at either end of what he considered standard weather extremes.