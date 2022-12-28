99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: Feeling festive

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a girl.
Weather drawing by Jayne Wilhelm of Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Jayne Wilhelm
December 28, 2022 08:15 AM
