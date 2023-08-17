Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Thursday, August 17
Weather
Weather Drawing: Fireworks over the lake
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Miles Zimmermann of Mr. Kelm's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Miles Zimmermann
Today at 8:15 AM
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: Happy bear says hello
1d ago
Weather Drawing: Flag flying high
2d ago
Weather Drawing: Dancing in the rain
3d ago
Weather Drawing: The magic of unicorns
5d ago
Weather Drawing: It's a rose that grows
6d ago
Weather Drawing: A sun so bright
6d ago
Weather Drawing: Happy at home
Aug 9
What To Read Next
Weather
John Wheeler: What it is like to be a raindrop
4h ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Hail stones and updrafts
17h ago
·
By
Jesse Ritka
Weather
Smoky air in store Aug. 17-18 for Brainerd area
18h ago
·
By
Matt Erickson
Get Local
Must Reads
Local
Sunup Ranch bringing community together for Harvest Dinner
1d ago
·
By
Jodi Eberhardt | Pine River Watershed Alliance
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Empower yourself through the Aging Mastery Program
16h ago
·
By
Betsy Martz
Sports
NHRA: Hagan eyes another win at BIR to extend points lead
1d ago
·
By
Conrad Engstrom
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
4d ago
·
By
Hannah Ward
