6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Flag and flowers

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of an American flag above flowers.
Weather drawing by Wyatt of Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Our weather is getting more humid from climate change, but also from corn and beans
1h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Mississippi River with dropping water levels showing exposed shoreline.
Weather
Drought in Brainerd area likely to be around for a while
4d ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Don't expect an incredible display of Northern Lights this week
5d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Fire trucks outside the fire department.
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to motorcycle fire, other calls
11h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County Sheriff Squad close
Local
Motorcycle crash injures Bowlus woman
11h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Local
Mud racing at the Cass County Fair
1d ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey