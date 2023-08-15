Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Flag flying high

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

An American flag.
Weather drawing by Addison Porter of Mr. Svier's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Addison Porter
Today at 8:15 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Thunderstorm heat bursts are as rare as they are bizarre
4h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: A scientist must be skeptical of anything not physical
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Lightning is just a spark, but it has many causes
3d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Arnold, Gmeinder, Sands
Local
3 to be inducted into BHS Hall of Fame
3d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Map of road work
Local
Roadwork begins on Highway 47 from Isle to Aitkin week of Aug. 14
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4514871+0925construction.jpg
Local
Expect lane closures, delays on Hwy 25
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two cyclists go along a path.
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward