Weather

Weather Drawing: Fun in the forest

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a girl standing between trees.
Weather drawing by Aspen White of Mrs. Graumann's first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
By Aspen White
Today at 3:57 AM
