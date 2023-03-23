99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Thursday, March 23
📰 Legals
📜 THIS WAS BRAINERD
📸 klick!
👮 IN-CUSTODY
✏️ Share Feedback
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Lakes Area Visitor Guide
Magazine Rack
Today's TV Guide
Echoland Shopper
KLICK! Photo Galleries
HerVoice
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
📰 Legals
📜 THIS WAS BRAINERD
📸 klick!
👮 IN-CUSTODY
✏️ Share Feedback
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather
Weather Drawing: Fun in the forest
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Aspen White of Mrs. Graumann's first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
By
Aspen White
Today at 3:57 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Weather
Wet, heavy snow blankets Brainerd area after storm
March 22, 2023 12:59 PM
·
By
Matt Erickson
Weather
Weather Drawing: Wishing for warm days
March 22, 2023 03:57 AM
·
By
Kennedy Johnson
Weather
Weather Drawing: Standing in the rain
March 21, 2023 03:57 AM
·
By
Noah Solberg
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘She was born color blind’
March 22, 2023 03:57 PM
·
By
Theresa Bourke
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Music Festival to present ‘A Wonderful World’
March 22, 2023 04:57 PM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Arts and Entertainment
Stage North presents Bob Fosse's ‘Sweet Charity’
March 22, 2023 02:57 PM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Local
Brainerd names new police chief
March 20, 2023 10:18 PM
·
By
Tim Speier
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.