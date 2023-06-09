99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather Drawing: Going for a ride

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a bike under a rainbow sky.
Weather drawing by Masen Cahill of Mrs. Atkinson's third grade class at Garfield Elemetary School.
By Masen Cahill
Today at 5:27 AM

