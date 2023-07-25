Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Tuesday, July 25
Weather
Weather Drawing: Going to be a warm one
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Addison Porter of Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Addison Porter
Today at 3:57 AM
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.