Weather Drawing: Good day for a swim

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a person in the water under a bright sun.
Weather drawing by Zachery Nelson of Mrs. Armstrong's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Zachery Nelson
Today at 5:27 AM

