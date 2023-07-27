Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather Drawing: Good day to be outside

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of people standing in front of a rainbow by a tree.
Weather drawing by Alex Rice of Mr. Kelm's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Alex Rice
Today at 3:57 AM

