99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Hanging around outside

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of four people standing below a rainbow.
Weather drawing by Mason Olson of Mrs. Wing's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Mason Olson
Today at 2:57 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
Ice Tower.jpg
Weather
Weather Wednesday: ice formations
April 12, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Five day forecast graphic
Local
Flood watch in effect for Mississippi River at Aitkin, Fort Ripley
April 12, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Close up of ice coating bittersweet.
Local
Weather script about to flip in the Brainerd area
April 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spring robins
Local
Spring robins make their return
April 13, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Risky Business owner charged with tobacco-related tax crime
April 11, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Tim Bray gestures to a screen as he sits next to Rob Hall in front of the county commissioners
Local
Price tag rises for pavement painting project
April 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Five day forecast graphic
Local
Flood watch in effect for Mississippi River at Aitkin, Fort Ripley
April 12, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report