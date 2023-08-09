Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Weather Drawing: Happy at home

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a girl standing next to a house under a rainbow.
Weather drawing by Gracie Robinson of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Gracie Robinson
Today at 4:27 AM

