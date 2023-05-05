Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing for Cinco de Mayo.
Weather drawing by Hannah Rugroden of Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Hannah Rugroden
Today at 8:15 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
Graphic showing critical fire conditions in Minnesota.
Local
Weather: Extreme fire risk conditions prompt expanded Red Flag Warning
May 02, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Warm spring days are not as warm as warm summer days
May 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What makes grass turn green in spring?
May 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Wieland
Prep
Softball: Warriors record sweep of Lumberjacks
May 04, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke