50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Happy Easter!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of an Easter bunny by a colored egg.
Weather drawing by Hannah Rugroden of Mrs. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Hannah Rugroden
Today at 3:27 AM

See more Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
Close up of ice coating bittersweet.
Local
Weather script about to flip in the Brainerd area
April 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Interstate drifts.JPG
Weather
Weather Wednesday: April blizzards
April 05, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 5, 2023
April 04, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-2nd-pub-delinquent-tax.jpg
News
2023 Crow Wing County, MN Delinquent Tax List
April 07, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Amirah Cosgrove - Community Member of the Month
Local
Harrison 4th grader is Brainerd’s Community Member of the Month
April 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
morrison-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Morrison County MN Jail In-Custody
April 07, 2023 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr