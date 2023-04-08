50% OFF LOCAL NEWS
This week only!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Saturday, April 8
📰 Legals
📅 THINGS TO DO
📜 This Was Brainerd
👮 IN-CUSTODY
✏️ Share Feedback
📸 klick!
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Lakes Area Visitor Guide
Magazine Rack
Today's TV Guide
Echoland Shopper
KLICK! Photo Galleries
HerVoice
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
📰 Legals
📅 THINGS TO DO
📜 This Was Brainerd
👮 IN-CUSTODY
✏️ Share Feedback
📸 klick!
50% OFF LOCAL NEWS
This week only!
Sign in
Account
50% OFF LOCAL NEWS
This week only!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather
Weather Drawing: Happy Easter!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Hannah Rugroden of Mrs. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Hannah Rugroden
Today at 3:27 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
See more Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: Bring on warm weather!
April 07, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Easter is near
April 06, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: A dragon's blast
April 05, 2023 02:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Best friends!
April 04, 2023 04:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Remember spring?
April 03, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: It's April Fools' Day!
April 01, 2023 03:27 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Local
Weather script about to flip in the Brainerd area
April 07, 2023 05:57 AM
·
By
Matt Erickson
Weather
Weather Wednesday: April blizzards
April 05, 2023 04:18 PM
·
By
Jesse Ritka
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 5, 2023
April 04, 2023 10:53 AM
·
By
Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
News
2023 Crow Wing County, MN Delinquent Tax List
April 07, 2023 11:57 AM
·
By
Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Local
Harrison 4th grader is Brainerd’s Community Member of the Month
April 07, 2023 06:57 AM
·
By
Theresa Bourke
News
Morrison County MN Jail In-Custody
April 07, 2023 11:53 AM
·
By
Denton L. Newman Jr
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
·
By
Denton L. Newman Jr
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.