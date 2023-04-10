50% OFF LOCAL NEWS
This week only!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Monday, April 10
📰 Legals
📅 THINGS TO DO
📜 This Was Brainerd
👮 IN-CUSTODY
✏️ Share Feedback
📸 klick!
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Lakes Area Visitor Guide
Magazine Rack
Today's TV Guide
Echoland Shopper
KLICK! Photo Galleries
HerVoice
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
📰 Legals
📅 THINGS TO DO
📜 This Was Brainerd
👮 IN-CUSTODY
✏️ Share Feedback
📸 klick!
50% OFF LOCAL NEWS
This week only!
Sign in
Account
50% OFF LOCAL NEWS
This week only!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather
Weather Drawing: Happy Easter Monday
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Jasper Heily of Mrs. Mohs' and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Jasper Heily
Today at 3:57 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Weather
Weather Drawing: Happy Easter!
April 08, 2023 03:27 AM
·
By
Hannah Rugroden
Local
Weather script about to flip in the Brainerd area
April 07, 2023 05:57 AM
·
By
Matt Erickson
Weather
Weather Drawing: Bring on warm weather!
April 07, 2023 03:27 AM
·
By
Renek Srock
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
April 09, 2023 03:55 PM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Local
Camp Ripley looks to a busy spring, summer
April 09, 2023 02:57 PM
·
By
Renee Richardson
Local
Deerwood firefighters honored for rescuing woman from house fire
April 09, 2023 06:57 AM
·
By
Tim Speier
Business
SCORE Column: What gets a business through tough times?
April 09, 2023 09:57 AM
·
By
Dick Jordan l Central Minnesota SCORE Brainerd Branch
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.