Weather Drawing: Happy Fourth of July Weekend!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of an American flag.
Weather drawing by Kayden Stangle of Mr. Kelm's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Kayden Stangle
Today at 8:15 AM

