Thursday, August 31
Weather
Weather Drawing: Happy Labor Day Weekend!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Kinsley Torgerson of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Kinsley Torgerson
Today at 4:27 AM
