99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Happy Mother's Day!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a vase of colorful flowers in honor of Mother's Day.
Weather drawing by Nevaeh Gordon of Mrs. Payne's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Nevaeh Gordon
Today at 3:27 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Large hail is extremely destructive, but relatively rare
May 12, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
late ice out.PNG
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Late ice out records
May 10, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: So you think this has been a snowy winter
May 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Road construction sign, low angle view
Local
County Road 145 resurfacing project starts May 15
May 12, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Teachers who were honored as Educators of Excellence.
Local
Sourcewell celebrates area Educators of Excellence
May 12, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
BD-News Events2.JPG
Business
Clow Stamping receives grants as part of $18.9 million expansion
May 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report